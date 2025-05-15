Major Ferrari update must wait until Spain - report

While most top teams will unveil significant car upgrades at Imola, Ferrari’s major development package may need to wait until Barcelona.

The Italian team’s 2025 season has been disappointing so far, culminating in Lewis Hamilton losing his temper on the radio last time out in Miami.

His subsequent conversations with the media were also questionable as "a behaviour like that naturally strains the relationship".

However, team boss Frederic Vasseur continues to play down every controversy, with the latest also involving Charles Leclerc and his frustrations.

"I completely understand the frustration," Vasseur said. "They are champions and they want to win."

As for seven time world champion Hamilton specifically, Vasseur insisted: "I don’t care that Lewis talks to the media. What is important is that there is no misunderstanding between us as a team.

"He can trust me, I can trust him - just like Charles. We talked and after that everything became much calmer," the Frenchman emphasised.

However, the frustration could stick around at least for the next two races, with the 2025 Ferrari package to be largely unchanged both in Imola and Monaco a week later.

Sky Italia reports that, after the six races this year so far, Ferrari has at least identified the main weakness: "The limitations of the rear of the car."

However, "The potential and the hidden load that Vasseur has been talking about for some time is yet to be found. Precisely for this reason, it was necessary to take cover and the development program has changed."

Sky Italia continues: "At Imola, Ferrari will not have major changes, unlike rivals like Red Bull and Mercedes who will bring new features, but only small new details hidden from most.

"As with everyone in Spain, they will then have to adapt with a front wing compliant with the new FIA rules. In the meantime, in Maranello, they are working on a revised rear suspension."