London was enough for us - Marko

By GMM 21 February 2025 - 10:24





Liam Lawson’s job in 2025 is two-pronged, according to Red Bull’s notoriously tough advisor and driver manager, Dr Helmut Marko.

Lawson, starting his first full season in ’25 after part-time campaigns at the junior team in the past two years, replaces the struggling and axed Sergio Perez.

Perez’s struggles cost Red Bull in the constructors’ championship last year, with McLaren emerging with the title. McLaren is one of just two teams starting the new season with the same driver lineup.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown therefore sees his team’s advantage.

"Obviously Kimi (Antonelli) is a rookie and Liam is, let’s say, inexperienced rather than a rookie," he said this week. "They will inevitably both have a couple of ’rookie weekends’.

"I think from a constructors’ point of view it will probably be more challenging for them to excel over all 24 races."

According to Marko, 23-year-old Lawson needs to come out of the box strong from the beginning this season.

When asked by Osterreich what role the New Zealander will play at Red Bull Racing, Marko insisted: "He should be a constant point collector and help Max (Verstappen) when necessary - not just try to do so."

As for reigning quadruple drivers’ champion Verstappen, he has had an extended winter and pre-season break, only re-emerging in the past several days for a seat fitting in the 2025 car and the London F1 launch.

Marko says he hasn’t seen the complete ’25 car either.

"Max is in a good mood and is waiting for the first test kilometres in Bahrain," said the 81-year-old Austrian.

"We have our filming day on February 25, after which the official tests start with the new car, which I haven’t seen in real life yet."

Marko said the team will not be doing a standalone car launch.

"London was enough for us," he insisted. "We also have filming days and then the tests in Bahrain."

Marko revealed that he will be attending all 24 grands prix in 2025.

"Of course. I’ve recovered well - I’m in top shape," he said.