Leclerc, not Vettel, taking 2020 Ferrari pay-cut

Sebastian Vettel did not join his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in agreeing to reduce his pay during the 2020 corona crisis, according to Italian reports.

The reports, suggesting that tensions between the quadruple world champion and the Maranello team are now likely to further escalate, emerged after boss Mattia Binotto revealed that Leclerc is taking a voluntary pay-cut.

"I spoke with Charles about the Fiorano tests before the Austrian GP and thanked him for his spontaneous support for our (cost) reduction program," Binotto told La Stampa newspaper.

Binotto did not mention Vettel specifically, with the reports suggesting that Leclerc - who has a contract through 2024 - agreed to a 25 percent reduction to his EUR 12 million retainer.

The German press has reacted to the story by noting that Vettel has in fact donated money within Italy and elsewhere in Europe as a direct result of the corona crisis.

"Vettel wants to help, but he prefers to decide where and how, instead of leaving this decision to Ferrari," Bild journalist Lennart Wermke said.