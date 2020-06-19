Mugello ’so close’ to 2020 F1 race deal - mayor

It is "practically certain" that Italy will host a second grand prix in 2020.

That is the word from Florence mayor Dario Nardella, who is optimistic about the local Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit being able to host the race one week after Monza.

"A second grand prix this year is practically certain and would go into the annals of world motorsport but also the history of Florence," the mayor was quoted by Italian media.

"We cross our fingers as we have never come so close to this chance of seeing Formula 1 at Mugello," he added.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Andrea Cremonesi pointed out that both "Mugello and Imola are fighting" for the same race date at present.

He told RTL that a second race in Russia is also likely.

"According to our sources, Sochi absolutely wants to have a double event. I think that’s likely, too," said Cremonesi.