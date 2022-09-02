Leclerc ’not angry’ about Verstappen tear-off incident

By GMM 2 September 2022 - 08:22





Charles Leclerc thinks Formula 1 needs to re-think the way drivers simply throw unwanted helmet visor strips out of the cockpit during grands prix.

The Ferrari driver had to stop for an unscheduled pitstop at Spa-Francorchamps last Sunday after a plastic tear-off thrown out of the cockpit by championship rival Max Verstappen got stuck in his Ferrari’s brake duct.

"You’re always scared that it happens, especially when you’re in the pack because at a track like Spa, you are taking them off very quickly," Max said.

"It is your worst nightmare that these things happen but yeah, unfortunately they do happen."

When asked about it at Zandvoort, Leclerc made clear that he is "of course not angry" at Verstappen for the incident.

"Of course it is not the fault of the drivers," he said.

"But we could come up with something to store the strips in the car. I think someone was losing oil so no one could see through their visors and I could see them flying everywhere, but as a driver you can’t do anything about it."