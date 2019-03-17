Leclerc must not be impatient - Todt

Charles Leclerc’s manager says the new Ferrari driver must not be "impatient" in 2019.

Replacing Kimi Raikkonen for the new season, many are tipping 21-year-old Frenchman Leclerc to give nominal ’number 1’ driver Sebastian Vettel a run for his money this year.

But Nicolas Todt, the son of FIA president Jean Todt and a well-known driver manager, pointed out that Leclerc "has never been on the podium yet because he did not have a car to do it".

Todt thinks Leclerc will have a top car in 2019, but he warned his young charge about getting carried away.

"The mistake that Charles must not commit is to be impatient," he told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

"He is only 21 and will have to handle the disappointment of defeat, which he feels even if he is second. Charles always sets himself very high goals, but it will not be a problem for him," Todt added.

Leclerc is a product of Ferrari’s driver development ’academy’, and among the next in line to potentially benefit from that is Mick Schumacher.

Todt is now also involved in the management of Michael Schumacher’s son.

"Ferrari understood that it was worth investing in young people and today they are beginning to reap the rewards," he said.

"After Leclerc, Kvyat and Massa I will most likely play a role with Mick too," added Todt.

"Mick at Ferrari is a special story. Ask anyone in the world who Schumacher is and they can answer, and if you match that name with the word Ferrari, it’s something really special.

"Mick in F1 would be extraordinary not only for his family, but for sport, for Ferrari, for the fans," he said.

"Because of the affection for Michael, this amplifies expectations but the name does not make him fast," Todt warned. "He will have to build his future himself."