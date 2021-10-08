Leclerc hopes Piastri secures 2022 F1 seat
"He deserves a chance to compete in Formula 1"
Search
Charles Leclerc has thrown his weight behind reports F2 championship leader Oscar Piastri could be on his way to Formula 1 in 2022.
Although F2 rival Guanyu Zhou’s reported $30 million in annual backing had made him the favourite, it is believed Alfa Romeo is reluctant to agree a multi-year agreement with the Chinese driver.
According to the rumour, team boss Frederic Vasseur may instead fill the cockpit alongside Valtteri Bottas next year with Australian Piastri, before his real favourite Theo Pourchaire steps up in 2023.
When asked about 20-year-old Piastri, an Alpine development driver who is managed by Mark Webber, Ferrari’s Leclerc said: "He’s a very talent driver.
"I watch all the Formula 2 races and Piastri is very consistent and always seems to be exactly where he should be," he added.
"It’s impressive. He deserves a chance to compete in Formula 1. I really hope he gets a place in the championship," said Leclerc.
Alpine F1 Team
add_circle Leclerc hopes Piastri secures 2022 F1 seat
add_circle New favourite emerges for last F1 seat in 2022
add_circle Turkish GP 2021 - Alpine F1 preview
add_circle 2021 to be Zhou’s ’last season in F2’
More on Alpine F1 Team
Ferrari
add_circle Ferrari talks ’didn’t last long’ - Hamilton
add_circle Leclerc hopes Piastri secures 2022 F1 seat
add_circle Domenicali reveals ’Ferrari wanted Hamilton’
add_circle Sainz hits reverse after Barrichello criticism
add_circle New F1 practice rules ’very good news’ - Shwartzman
More on Ferrari