Turkish GP || October 10 || 15h00 (Local time)

Leclerc hopes Piastri secures 2022 F1 seat

"He deserves a chance to compete in Formula 1"

Search

By GMM

8 October 2021 - 08:22
Leclerc hopes Piastri secures 2022 (...)

Charles Leclerc has thrown his weight behind reports F2 championship leader Oscar Piastri could be on his way to Formula 1 in 2022.

Although F2 rival Guanyu Zhou’s reported $30 million in annual backing had made him the favourite, it is believed Alfa Romeo is reluctant to agree a multi-year agreement with the Chinese driver.

According to the rumour, team boss Frederic Vasseur may instead fill the cockpit alongside Valtteri Bottas next year with Australian Piastri, before his real favourite Theo Pourchaire steps up in 2023.

When asked about 20-year-old Piastri, an Alpine development driver who is managed by Mark Webber, Ferrari’s Leclerc said: "He’s a very talent driver.

"I watch all the Formula 2 races and Piastri is very consistent and always seems to be exactly where he should be," he added.

"It’s impressive. He deserves a chance to compete in Formula 1. I really hope he gets a place in the championship," said Leclerc.

keyboard_arrow_left

Hamilton unsure about Istanbul engine penalty

Alonso alleges F1 bias over driver penalties

keyboard_arrow_right

Alpine F1 Team

More on Alpine F1 Team

Ferrari

More on Ferrari

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less