Horner slams ’not classy’ Marko after Red Bull split

Christian Horner has launched an attack on former Red Bull colleague Dr Helmut Marko, confirming the pair no longer have any relationship.

Asked by Bild am Sonntag about his relationship with Marko, Horner replied simply: "We don’t have one."

He said their final contact came on his last day at Red Bull.

"The two of us sat in my office and shook hands at the end," he told the German newspaper.

"Since then, there’s been radio silence."

But Horner then accused Marko of actively working to remove him and failing to show sympathy during a difficult period in his personal life.

"It hurt that he worked so hard to get me fired, especially since my ex-partner and the mother of my daughter had passed away shortly before," he said.

"He didn’t even offer his condolences. That wasn’t very classy."

"But there were certainly things about me that drove him up the wall, too."

As for his future, Horner again made clear that he has no intention of returning merely for a job in the paddock.

"I don’t have a master plan for my future," he said.

"I’m not retired. I’m not finished yet!"

But he added: "I don’t want to go to some midfield team just so I can be in the paddock every weekend. I’d rather mow the lawn at home, spend time with my family, and watch the race from the couch."

"Mediocrity isn’t for me!"

Horner also reiterated that any serious comeback would ideally involve team ownership.

"Over the past twelve months, I’ve met many fantastic investors who are incredibly keen to get into Formula 1," he explained.

"The interest remains strong. In other words, as soon as an opportunity arises, we’d be ready."