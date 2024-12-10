Lawson smiles as Perez future announcement looms

By GMM 10 December 2024 - 09:22





Liam Lawson’s smile may have given the game away as the hopeful New Zealander concluded his Formula 1 season in Abu Dhabi.

He is the big favourite to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing next year, with the energy drink brand’s top brass having met to discuss the issue on Monday.

"For the umpteenth time: There is a meeting, and all the facts will be on the table," Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko said.

"I hope we come to a decision and then the announcement should be made soon. You will not hear any more than that from me," he told the Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Multiple sources are reporting that Red Bull has definitely decided to oust the struggling Mexican driver, but need to reach an agreement with Perez and his management about terminating or modifying his signed 2025 contract.

Marko is clear that Red Bull’s "first team" must have "two drivers who regularly score points". ORF reporter Ernst Hausleitner pointed out to the 81-year-old that Perez’s final tally was a huge 285 points behind Verstappen.

"Mathematically, that explains everything," agreed Marko, who claims it was Perez’s performance that cost Red Bull places 1 and 2 in the constructors’ championship.

Following the Monday meeting, Marko says the announcement of the driver lineups at both Red Bull and Racing Bulls will be made in a few days’ time.

Yuki Tsunoda will get a test in the drivers’ title-winning Red Bull in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

"We will wait for the results of the test before announcing the decision," said Marko.

Tsunoda, however, is not regarded as a genuine contender, perhaps mainly because of his affiliation with Honda, who will switch to Aston Martin from 2026.

The Japanese also has a reputation for hot-headedness.

"Please watch the last 24 races," Tsunoda pleaded with reporters in Abu Dhabi. "See how many times I shouted on the radio. Maybe only in the first race.

"If you look at the other drivers, I’ve definitely calmed down. I believe I have proved myself quite well. Everyone probably expected Daniel (Ricciardo) to go to Red Bull and I was still able to improve."

The big favourite to replace Perez, however, is 22-year-old Liam Lawson.

"You keep smiling at me," the New Zealander grinned to reporters last Sunday. "I know you’re trying to get something out of me. I know where you’re going, but right now I don’t know what the future holds for me.

"I hope to find out in the next few days."

When asked if he is expecting to wear navy blue or white overalls in 2025, Lawson continued: "I hope I have a seat, that’s all I care about right now.

"Obviously, my priority is to be in Formula 1, so we’ll see."