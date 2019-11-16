Latifi to announce 2020 plans ’very soon’

Nicholas Latifi says his plans for 2020 should be known "very soon".

It is essentially an open secret in the paddock that the 24-year-old Canadian, whose father is the billionaire McLaren co-owner Michael Latifi, will replace Robert Kubica at Williams.

At Interlagos, where Latifi drove the British team’s car once again in Friday practice, he said: "This was my last practice this year, but I hope to announce my plans for 2020 very soon."

Latifi looks set to finish the 2019 Formula 2 series in second place.