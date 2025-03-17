Kovalainen backs Marko over Hadjar’s tears

Opinions are split over what Dr Helmut Marko described as rookie Isack Hadjar’s "tearful show" in Melbourne on Sunday.

After the new Racing Bulls driver impressed in practice and qualifying, he was beyond consoling after crashing even before he completed the formation lap for the Australian GP.

The world watched the 20-year-old French-Algerian cry all the way from his crashed car to the paddock, with Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony rushing to offer him encouragement.

"That means a lot to me," Hadjar said later. "He knew exactly how I felt, how depressed I was, and came to me at my worst moment."

He also revealed that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali popped into the junior Red Bull team’s facilities at Albert Park to put an arm around Hadjar.

"It was very kind of them," Hadjar, the 2024 Formula 2 runner-up, said. "They’ve seen many drivers go through such lows, and to come to me like that really is very kind."

Hadjar described not even managing to get his car onto the slippery Melbourne grid as "simply embarrassing". "That was really the worst moment of my life," he added.

However, Red Bull’s notoriously tough advisor and driver manager, Dr Helmut Marko, thinks Hadjar should have been embarrassed for another reason.

The 81-year-old said the latest Red Bull rookie in Formula 1 "put on a tearful show" in Australia, adding with a laugh: "That was a bit embarrassing."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher was unimpressed with Marko’s attitude.

"I wouldn’t have cried myself," the German told Sky Deutschland, "but this is a very hard moment for a young driver.

"It was his first race, and up until that moment he had put in a fantastic performance. Then it’s awful when you let your team down at the end.

"At Red Bull, you quickly become afraid of your future, given Helmut’s reputation. And honestly, I don’t know what’s embarrassing about crying."

Hadjar, however, found support in the form of Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer, who said: "I think this can happen to anyone in these conditions. One small, minimal mistake, and it’s all over.

"Now we’re looking ahead. We have another race next week."

Hadjar responded: "It’s nice to see that I’m getting this support from the team. It means a lot to me."

Another former F1 driver, Heikki Kovalainen, had a different take on the matter.

"I admit that I don’t really like these kinds of crying stories," the Finn told Viaplay. "This is a tough game, and the mental edge has to be hard. And crying won’t help."

Hadjar concluded: "I’ve had similar lows, but this one is particularly tough.

"My path to Formula 1 wasn’t easy - it was pretty brutal. I’d say I have a strong chin, but this one really hits me."