Interlagos, FP2: Vettel heads Ferrari 1-2 in second free practice session

Verstappen 3rd, Bottas 4th

By Olivier Ferret

15 November 2019 - 20:36
Sebastian Vettel set the fastest lap of the second practice session for the Brazilian Grand Prixc, edging Charles Leclerc by just two hundredths of a second as Ferrari annexed top two spots at Interlagos.

Vettel moved to the top of the timesheet early in the session, when the running was being made on medium compound Pirelli tyres. The German posted a time of 1:09.570 to lead ahead of Leclerc.

However, when the field began to move to qualifying simulations on soft compound tyres, Vettel initially struggled to get the best from his tyres as he was hampered by traffic. That allowed Leclerc to take top spot with a lap of 1:09.238 but Vettel was soon back on track and with a better run improved to a lap of 1:09.217 that would remain the benchmark until the end of the session.

Third place in the session went to Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, with the Dutch driver’s late qualifying simulation putting just over a tenth of a second behind Leclerc.

On the short 4.309km track the gaps were small and Verstappen edged Valtteri Bottas by just over two hundredths of a second, with the Finn’s Mercedes team-mate in fifth a further seven hundredths of a second behind. In the end the top five were covered by just 0.223s

There was then a substantial gap of seven tenths of a second back to sixth-placed Kevin Magnussen of Haas, though the Dane put in an excellent performance to beat Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo by 0.051s.

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Räikkönen was the last man within a second of Vettel’s benchmark, with the Finn taking eighth place 0.993s off the pace.

After crashing out late in the morning session Alex Albon failed to find a comfort zone in his Red Bull RB15 in the afternoon and though he put 31 laps on the board he finished in ninth place 1.058s off Vettel. Tenth place in the session went to McLaren’s Carlos Sainz.

There was trouble in the session for Toro Rosso. Pierre Gasly’s session ended with 20 minutes remaining when he pulled over at the side of the track with smoke emerging from the rear of the car.

Team-mate Daniil Kvyat then brought the session to a premature finish with five minutes remaining when he slid off into the barriers at Turn 12, Junçao.

Robert Kubica also also crashed out in the session, with the Pole going off in Turn 3 on his first flying lap early on.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF90 1:09.217 30
02 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF90 1:09.238 35
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB15 1:09.351 33
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W10 1:09.373 37
05 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W10 1:09.440 39
06 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:10.143 38
07 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS19 1:10.194 32
08 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:10.210 39
09 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB15 1:10.275 31
10 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL34 1:10.310 38
11 Nico Hülkenberg Renault RS19 1:10.325 31
12 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:10.352 26
13 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:10.419 36
14 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:10.424 34
15 Sergio Pérez Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:10.443 31
16 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:10.504 38
17 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:10.568 33
18 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL34 1:10.700 41
19 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW42 1:11.818 36
20 Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes FW42 -:—.--- 2
