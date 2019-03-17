Indycar to use Halo alternative in 2019

Indycar has opted against using one of the cockpit-protection layouts developed in formula one.

Instead, the series has announced the introduction of what it calls Advanced Frontal Protection. AFP will be mandatory from the Indy 500 in May and beyond.

It is a titanium device made by Dallara which simply stands 3 inches tall ahead of the driver’s head with the purpose of deflecting debris.

"Safety is a never ending pursuit, and this is Indycar’s latest step in the evolution," series president Jay Frye said.

A report on the official series website said Indycar "considered" following F1’s lead by introducing Halo, but it is not compatible with the current chassis.

The other main F1-developed cockpit protection system was known as Windshield.

Indycar also tested a Windshield-type layout last year, but the official report said "recent testing proved that work remains before Indycar could implement its use".