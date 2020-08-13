’Impossible’ to combine F1 with Indy after 2020 - Alonso
"I would have to miss a F1 qualifying"
Search
Fernando Alonso says it is "impossible" for him to keep chasing the fabled triple crown in the next two years.
This week, the Spaniard is preparing for his third Indy 500 campaign, this time again with a McLaren-linked team.
But next year, he will return to Formula 1 full-time with Renault.
When asked if it is therefore his last chance to add the Indy trophy to his Monaco and Le Mans wins, he answered: "That is a good question.
"I think I am facing this race knowing that in the next two years it will be impossible to come back.
"I would have to miss a F1 qualifying if I wanted to do it and next year I won’t be with McLaren," Alonso said in Indianapolis.
"So for the next few years I will not be here, but we will see what possibilities there are in the future.
"But I don’t want to think about that yet," said Alonso. "I’m concentrating on the coming days."
Renault F1
add_circle Spain 2020 - GP preview - Renault F1
add_circle 70th Anniversary GP - GP preview - Renault F1
add_circle Mercedes helped Racing Point design 2020 car - Prost
add_circle Ocon finding his feet at Renault - Boullier
More on Renault F1