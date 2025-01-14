Iconic football manager eyes F1 with Red Bull

By GMM 14 January 2025 - 11:14





Iconic football manager Jurgen Klopp might be getting involved in Formula 1.

Famed for transforming football teams with his energy and leadership, the 57-year-old decided to leave Liverpool FC after the 2024 season.

On Tuesday, he will be introduced at Red Bull’s global headquarters in Austria as the energy drink company’s new ’Global Head of Soccer’, overseeing clubs including RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls and others.

Oliver Mintzlaff, who following Dietrich Mateschitz’s death is now in charge of sport - including Formula 1 - at Red Bull, says Klopp is excited about his new job.

"He said ’I think it’s great, not just what’s happening in football, but also the sports Red Bull is involved in, how much is being done for young talent’."

Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s powerful Formula 1 advisor, is keen to tap into Klopp’s skills.

"He is an extraordinary coach and a great motivator," he told TyC Sports. "I would like him to be involved with the drivers. His experience and leadership could be decisive."

Marko said Red Bull managing to sign Klopp is "sensational" news.

"I just don’t know how he wants to combine it all, all these different teams on different continents," the Austrian also told RTL. "Red Bull has a club in Germany, two in Austria, one in England, one in Japan, one in Brazil.

"But since football is very important to us, I think that was the best move that could have been made."

However, Marko admitted he is yet to discuss Klopp’s potential involvement with racing drivers and Formula 1 in any detail.

"To date I have only seen him once in person, that’s it," said the 81-year-old.