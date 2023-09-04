Hulkenberg steps up criticism of own Haas team

By GMM 4 September 2023 - 15:13





Nico Hulkenberg has stepped up the critique of the team he races for in Formula 1.

The 35-year-old German returned to F1 this year with Haas, and recently signed a new deal to stay with the small American team in 2024.

But it is also clear that his patience with the current car is running thin, after he and teammate Kevin Magnussen finished last and a lap down.

"We’re really bad compared to the competition," Hulkenberg told Sky Deutschland at Monza. "As soon as the tyres aren’t new, there is only one way - backwards."

However, he is worried that Haas isn’t doing enough to correct the situation for now.

"We were the only team that didn’t bring anything to Monza, no special package - not even a trimmed front flap for last week’s new front wing," said the German.

"When you do so little, you can’t expect much. To be honest, we are not worthy of points here and far from it."

Hulkenberg had just finished the race and admitted to being "frustrated and also a little sad" about the situation.

"Now we have to wipe our mouths and in 14 days we’ll go to a circuit (Singapore) that will hopefully suit us a bit better, but of course we’re not going to uproot any trees there either."

Magnussen, who has been less impressive than Hulkenberg with the 2023 Haas, said he and Hulkenberg just have to be "patient" for now "without crying about what we’re dealing with right now".

"It’s just a paradox that we have one of the weakest cars with the strongest foundation I’ve seen in the team," said the Danish driver. "We can do better and we will do better.

"Right now it’s all about enduring it and having patience. It’s important for us to give feedback, but at the same time give the team peace of mind and have confidence in them."