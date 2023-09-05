Governments must rescue Italian GP with ’guarantee’

By GMM 5 September 2023 - 08:52





Governments must intervene to rescue the embattled and historic Italian GP at Monza.

Although he’s Italian, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali warned at the weekend that he is under pressure to make room on the bloated race calendar for new, non-European venues.

"The level of supply is rising," he said, "so the real issue that will have to be addressed at the political level is understanding the future of F1 in Italy.

"Will it still be possible to invest in two GPs - in Imola, which I thank for being ready in the covid year, and in Monza. Or only one of the two?

"We need to evaluate whether we want to keep the F1 platform at the centre of the country’s infrastructure investments," Domenicali added.

It is notable that Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni attended Sunday’s Italian GP.

Italian automobile chief Angelo Sticchi Damiani says Monza needs government help in order to agree a new race contract with F1 beyond 2025.

"This grand prix on the oldest circuit will stop in 2025 if the institutions don’t help us," Damiani warned at Monza. "We can’t do it alone.

"I can’t sign contracts and commit myself to 2030 if I don’t have guarantees," he added.