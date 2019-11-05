Hulkenberg slams DTM reports as ’fake news’

Nico Hulkenberg has slammed as "fake news" reports he will on Tuesday be unveiled as a DTM driver for 2020.

The German’s comments come as his last real option to stay on the F1 grid next year, the race seat alongside Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo, is filled.

"Antonio (Giovinazzi) has emerged as a very quick driver, even alongside as tough a benchmark as Kimi, and we expect him to develop even further as his experience grows," Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur announced on Monday.

Earlier, media reports announced that Hulkenberg, 32, could be unveiled on Tuesday as a works BMW driver in the German touring car series DTM for 2020.

Commenting on that report on Twitter, Hulkenberg declared sarcastically in German: "Thanks for the update about my future. Perhaps less pot beating next time."

Hulkenberg concluded the tweet with the hashtag ’FakeNews’.

Elsewhere, he assured the media: "Trust me, there will be nothing on Tuesday."

And Hulkenberg clearly answered "No" when asked if he has had talks with BMW. Auto Bild even asked BMW if there is any truth to the reports, and the German outfit also answered in the negative.

However, former F1 driver and now DTM driver Timo Glock is hoping the DTM reports are actually true.

"Of course we would be happy if he came to the DTM," he told t-online. "A great name and a seasoned driver like him would be great for the series.

"I’m curious about his future, so we are waiting. But we would welcome him with open arms," Glock added.