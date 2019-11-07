Hulkenberg linked with Indycar switch for 2020

Having slammed reports he is set to switch to DTM, Nico Hulkenberg is now being linked with an Indycar drive for 2020.

The experienced German has been left without a cockpit for 2020 after being dumped by Renault.

Hulkenberg has also been linked with Formula E, but now Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport said he might have been offered an Indycar seat by Ed Carpenter Racing.

Earlier, 32-year-old Hulkenberg said: "Ovals are not something that attract or strike me.

"I have a lot of respect for the drivers who do that, but it’s just not my thing. You can count that out."

However, the German report said Hulkenberg could contest only the street and road courses on the 2020 Indycar calendar.

Hulkenberg is also warning that he might simply take a break in 2020.

"For me personally, there is no shame in taking a break," he told Bild newspaper. "After ten years, I’ll just watch! That doesn’t mean I will.

"But maybe I won’t drive anything. At the moment it’s in the stars."