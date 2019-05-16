3 June 2019
Hulkenberg impressed by Renault engine fix
"They found solutions very quickly"
Nico Hulkenberg has praised Renault for reacting to early engine problems in 2019.
Amid Renault’s performance and reliability struggles this year, the German is actually being linked with a move to Red Bull for 2019.
But Hulkenberg said he was actually impressed with how the French works team fixed an engine flaw that was discovered early in the 2019 season.
"They found solutions very quickly, redesigned it, remade it and made all of the necessary corrections," he is quoted by France’s Auto Hebdo.
"It was pretty impressive, and in Monaco we could feel that the engine came back to life and we were able to fight properly. So it’s very positive."
