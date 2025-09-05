Herta confirms F2 move in ’bold’ step towards F1

Colton Herta has admitted he is taking a major risk by leaving Indycar to chase his Formula 1 dream with Cadillac.

The 25-year-old American, already announced as Cadillac’s test driver for its 2026 F1 debut, will spend next season in Formula 2 to collect the Super License points he still lacks.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the likely destination is Prema.

Cadillac’s co-owner Dan Towriss, who also heads the TWG Motorsports group behind the project, said Herta’s gamble deserves respect. "We already have two experienced drivers in the cars," he explained, referring to Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

"I’m confident Colton will get his chance. But he has to earn it. It’s a bold move. There are no guarantees. He can now prove that he belongs in Formula 1."

Towriss added: "We have to commend him for his willingness to make difficult decisions. When you come to a crossroads like this, it would be easy to say ’I get paid well, I’ll stay in Indycar and try to achieve something there.’

"But he’s decided to take an unconventional path."

Herta confirmed he wrestled with the choice. "It was a difficult decision because I know what I have to give up," he admitted.

"I’m leaving a great team and an incredibly strong championship, where you can celebrate victories on a good day. That’s not the case in Formula 1. You need the right car to be at the front. So it’s a risk for me. But I want to take the opportunity."

Towriss says F2 may seem like a step down for 9-time Indycar race winner Herta, but it’s a vital one. "He’s going to learn the tracks, he’s going to learn the tyres. Tyres play a big role in that. It’s very different from Indycar, from that perspective.

"So I couldn’t be more proud of Colton for being willing to take that risk to pursue his dream."