Hamilton to Ferrari ’would not change much’

Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari would "not change much" at the Italian team, according to Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera.

Rumours are abounding that Mercedes’ new six-time world champion may be flirting with a move to Maranello for 2021.

"Wherever he goes he would be good as he’s a great driver," Tronchetti Provera told Italian radio Rai.

"But we must not forget that Vettel and Leclerc are two great drivers. So it would be a change that would not change much, because Ferrari has shown in many races that it has very strong drivers," he added.

Tronchetti Provera also confirmed that the F1 teams could reject Pirelli’s proposed 2020 tyres.

"In the coming days they will tell us if they want to use new compounds or they want to keep the same tyres as 2019 to avoid the aerodynamic changes," he said.

Finally, Tronchetti Provera urged Hamilton and Valentino Rossi to be careful as they swap their Mercedes and MotoGP machines at Valencia.

"We hope not to see extreme scenes," he said.

"They are two phenomena, two greats, but I hope they do not push too much. If the spirit they use today is the same as usual, there is a risk of seeing extreme scenes."