Hamilton crashed Rossi’s MotoGP bike - report

Lewis Hamilton may have crashed Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP bike at the Valencia circuit this week.

The pair swapped their Mercedes and Yamaha machines for a promotional event organised by mutual sponsor Monster, but the media was locked out and no official information whatsoever has been forthcoming.

But two Italian newspapers are reporting information unofficially.

La Repubblica said the event took place over eight hours, and that information including photos and footage should be released shortly.

The report said the event went "very well" for both sportsmen who were "as happy as children".

But Corriere dello Sport claims that Hamilton actually crashed Rossi’s Yamaha on his MotoGP track debut, even though there were "no consequences" for the six-time world champion.