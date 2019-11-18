Governor says Sao Paulo to sign new ten-year F1 deal

Sao Paulo’s mayor is confident the city will keep the Brazilian grand prix.

Throughout the weekend at Interlagos, fuelled by comments made earlier in 2019 by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, rumours went up and down the paddock about Rio de Janeiro potentially taking over the race.

But mayor Joao Doria said on Sunday: "As far as we are concerned, F1 will be in Sao Paulo for another ten years.

"We will move forward in the first week of December with Chase Carey and his team to formalise this ten year deal," he added.

Doria said it is notable that six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also supports the race staying in Sao Paulo.

"Here we have tradition, and the drivers consider Interlagos to be one of the best and most significant circuits in the world," he said.

"I don’t want to debate with (Rio) governor Witzel, president Bolsonaro and Rio de Janeiro, but we are going to do everything we can," Doria insisted.