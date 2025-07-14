Good news for Colapinto amid Alpine uncertainty

Franco Colapinto may be able to breathe a sigh of relief, as it appears his seat is safe for the rest of the 2025 season.

Rumours have been swirling that Flavio Briatore has grown weary of the Argentine rookie’s troubled adaptation to Alpine. Speculation suggests he is considering either plucking Valtteri Bottas off the Mercedes reserve bench, or even putting Jack Doohan back in the Enstone-built car.

However, 21-year-old Colapinto insisted at Silverstone that he’s "not really" worried about the rumours - and it appears that confidence is for good reason.

He is heavily backed by corporate Argentina, including the Argentine arm of Alpine’s owner Renault.

Renault Argentina CEO Pablo Sibilla was asked by the streaming broadcaster Lovest if Colapinto’s seat is secure for more than just a few more races, and he answered: "Yes, end of year."

Indeed, Sibilla revealed that a Formula 1 exhibition event in Argentina involving Alpine and Colapinto is in the works.

"We can’t say yet because we don’t know the numbers," he said. "But Franco could be part of the mix."

Sibilla added that he isn’t sure if Colapinto would be driving an F1 car or an Alpine road car at the demonstration. "It could be both, or just one," he smiled.

"What is clear is that when you hold an event of that magnitude, you have to manage the crowds well, as you have a responsibility as a brand."

He also admitted that a budget for the event is yet to be allocated. "Bringing an F1 car costs a lot of money," he warned, revealing that the event would occur in "the last quarter of the year, on some nice street in the city of Buenos Aires".

Sibilla added: "The absolute priority for all of us is for Franco to be focused on the season. While the season is on, there’s no room for discussion."