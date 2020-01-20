Giovinazzi expects ’very close’ 2020 midfield

Alfa Romeo’s 2020 car has passed the FIA crash tests on the second attempt.

Just before Christmas, we reported that the Swiss team’s 2020 chassis had been "completely destroyed" whilst trying to clear the mandatory tests at the CSI facility near Milan.

It emerges that Toro Rosso, to be renamed Alpha Tauri this year, has also just passed the crash tests, as required for a chassis to be homologated by the FIA.

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi says he is determined to improve in 2020.

"I still need to improve in some aspects," the Italian told Corriere dello Sport.

"I learned a lot in the first year but I am sure that in the second season I will be much more ready in Melbourne than I was in 2019."

Giovinazzi says he is expecting the midfield to be closely contested this season.

"I think the cars will be quite similar, especially in the centre of the group we will all be very close again," he said.

"So it will be a difficult season, but we will work hard and try to get the best out of our car."