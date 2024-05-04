Gasly quiet as Guanyu Zhou-Alpine rumours emerge

By GMM 4 May 2024 - 13:34





Pierre Gasly is keeping his 2025 cards close to his chest.

The Frenchman’s contract with the struggling Alpine team expires this year, as does that of his teammate Esteban Ocon.

Ocon is at least seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

"Things are changing," he told RTBF in Miami.

"You saw the announcement of David Sanchez joining us. The team is making efforts to change the situation as we are all unhappy about it.

"Obviously it’s very important for me to realise that they want to move forward, develop, and not just be happy with the situation we are in," Ocon added.

As for Gasly, he has been the less impressive of the French duo so far in 2024, amid new rumours that Alpine could be eying the Chinese sponsors promised by likely Sauber refugee Guanyu Zhou.

"It’s moving in the right direction," Gasly said when asked about his contract talks.

"For the moment there is no decision and I have no further comments to make."