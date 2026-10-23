Renault agrees sale of Viry F1 engine division

Renault has agreed to sell its historic Viry-Chatillon Formula 1 engine operation to Belgian engineering group Dumarey.

The deal covers Alpine Racing SAS, its employees and the assets required to operate the site, with completion still subject to employee consultation and regulatory approval.

Renault ended its works F1 engine program after 2025, with Alpine switching to customer Mercedes power from 2026.

Dumarey says it intends to preserve the Viry workforce while expanding the site’s motorsport activities.

"Our ambition is to preserve and further develop this exceptional engineering expertise while creating new opportunities for growth," chairman Guido Dumarey confirmed.

Renault said the deal could also allow Viry’s Formula 1 engine expertise to be used by racing teams again in future.

Meanwhile, Alpine’s difficult season continues on track.

After Franco Colapinto said the team needed a "reset" following several poor races, Pierre Gasly admitted there are deeper problems that cannot be fixed immediately.

"I think there’s something fundamental about Sundays that makes us struggle a bit more than in qualifying," said the Frenchman.

"With the car as it is now, Sundays are always going to be a bit more complicated than Saturdays."

Gasly also said the gap between Formula 1’s leading and midfield teams remains too large.

"It’s like two leagues within a single championship," he said.

"But I don’t want to complain, because our goal is to work better and improve."