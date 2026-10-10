Berger calls modern wet-weather F1 a ’farce’

Gerhard Berger says Formula 1’s handling of wet races has become a "farce", while questioning whether the Sepang software chaos justified stopping the start at all.

Speaking to Kronen Zeitung about the chaos in Malaysia last weekend, Berger said the first issue is establishing how much responsibility lay with the FIA and how much with individual teams.

"I heard from Alonso that he didn’t have any problems at all," said the F1 legend.

"So the question is: Was stopping the start even justified?"

Berger said teams should not necessarily be protected from technical failures if others have done a better job.

"I absolutely cannot understand why a team that does a better job - as happened with Red Bull, for example, with its combustion engine - should be punished for it," the former Ferrari and McLaren driver added.

"Technical problems happen, but if a few teams got it right at Sepang, then you simply have to start with fewer cars, as in Indianapolis in 2005."

He was even more critical of Formula 1’s approach to rain.

"Wet races have been pushed into a corner over the past two years in a way that isn’t worthy of Formula 1," said Berger, 67.

"Either you start behind the safety car, or you wait until the track has dried enough to go out on slicks. It’s heading in the direction of what happens in the USA - when it rains, they don’t race."

Berger said wet races were traditionally one of Formula 1’s great tests.

"They were a genuine challenge for drivers - who could demonstrate their skills in the most difficult conditions," said the Austrian.

"On top of that, races became more unpredictable, giving outsiders a chance as well. But the way things are handled today, it’s becoming more and more of a farce."