Alpine distances itself from Colapinto joke

Alpine has distanced itself from a joke by former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson about Franco Colapinto’s nationality.

Clarkson, a longstanding Alpine supporter who has collaborated commercially with the Enstone-based team through his Oxfordshire farming business, was a guest of Alpine in Austin and appeared on Sky ahead of qualifying.

Discussing Colapinto’s actual 10-place grid penalty for a power unit component change, Clarkson joked: "Franco’s got a grid penalty for being Argentinian."

"Probably. Well, I’d give him one for that."

He then referenced Top Gear’s controversial 2014 trip to Argentina, during which Clarkson and the crew fled after protests surrounding a car registration plate that some locals interpreted as a Falklands War reference.

Alpine subsequently issued a statement without naming Clarkson.

"We’re aware of the comments made in a recent TV interview from a guest of the team in Austin," the team stated.

"We would like to reiterate that these are personal views and do not align with the team’s values of promoting kindness and respect."

"Franco is our driver and has our full support."

Colapinto’s manager Jamie Campbell-Walter reacted more strongly.

"Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Franco’s nationality were completely unacceptable," he said.

"There is no place for remarks like this in Formula 1, regardless of who makes them or whether they were intended as a joke. Franco and his supporters deserve better than this."