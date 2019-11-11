Former manager thinks Schumacher will recover

Michael Schumacher’s former manager thinks the F1 legend will recover from his brain injuries.

Willi Weber who brought Schumacher into the sport in 1991, and worked with the seven time world champion until his less successful comeback in 2010.

But he told Kolner Express newspaper that he was completely shut out by the family when Schumacher, now 50, injured his brain in a late 2013 skiing fall.

"I know that Michael was hurt badly, but unfortunately not what progress he made since then," Weber said.

"I’d like to know how he’s doing and shake his hand or stroke his face. But unfortunately that is rejected by Corinna.

"She probably fears that I will immediately recognise what is going on and tell the truth to the public.

"Still, I firmly believe in Michael’s recovery because I know he is a fighter. If there is a chance, he will use it. This cannot be the end.

"I pray for him and am convinced that he will see him again," Weber added.