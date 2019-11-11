Frank Williams still supporting daughter as team boss

As Williams’ abysmal 2019 season races on, boss Claire Williams is still insisting she will not quit.

The daughter of founder Sir Frank Williams told Yahoo Sport that she has "of course" thought about giving up as the iconic team struggles to recover under her leadership.

"I wasn’t prepared to give up because I would only be accused of being the daughter that brought her dad’s iconic team down to the ground, and there was no way I was going to have that resting on my back for the rest of my life," said Williams.

Claire, 43, also said her father continues to be "fully supportive".

"He knows how tough this business is, one that is a whole lot tougher in this day and age, with social media and people calling you an asshole left, right and centre," she said.

"That just makes me dig my heels in more."

And while the results on track have looked catastrophic, Williams says a lot of largely unseen work has been going on in the background.

"We have literally left no stone unturned in order to address the operational issues but also the culture of the team, to then hopefully marry those two together in order to create the most high-performing team that we can," she said.

"It’s going to take time to go through, but I’m certainly seeing the green shoots starting to come through."