Former Ferrari boss tips Vettel to hit back

Ferrari’s former boss is tipping Sebastian Vettel to bounce back at Monza.

It is expected that the Italian team will be very strong at its home race, and will even have an update of its already grid-leading engine in the luggage.

"We plan to introduce our third power unit this weekend," Ferrari confirmed.

It was Charles Leclerc who was dominant at Spa, securing his first victory just 24 hours after his friend Anthoine Hubert was killed at the same circuit.

"Many drivers are fast," former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali told Italian radio Rai.

"But in Charles, I recognise the mental superiority and clarity of mind of a seasoned driver. He reminds me a lot of Niki Lauda."

But although many in the Italian press think Leclerc’s ascendency finally marks the end of Vettel’s number 1 status, Domenicali is not so sure.

"Monza is going to be a very important weekend for Ferrari, and I’m convinced that we’ll see an aggressive Vettel," he said.

"I am not seeing a driver who has abdicated. Rather, I expect to see a very strong world champion."