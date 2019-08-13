4 September 2019
Bratches’ F1 exit ’imminent’ - source
"A press release could be sent out"
Sean Bratches looks set to leave Formula 1.
The BBC has reported that while Liberty Media’s F1 CEO Chase Carey and sporting boss Ross Brawn are staying put, commercial chief Bratches is tipped to leave.
Formula 1 declined to comment.
But a source told us that an announcement could be "imminent".
"I have heard it from several sources but they have been telling me this for months and it has come to nothing," the source added.
"I am now hearing that a press release could be sent out in the morning so we may not have to wait long."
The bulk of 59-year-old Bratches’ career was spent at the American sports channel ESPN and its owner, The Walt Disney Company.
