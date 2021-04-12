12 April 2021
Former Ferrari boss set to join Aston Martin
"The news has been verified and confirmed"
Former Ferrari team boss Marco Mattiacci is set to return to Formula 1 with the Aston Martin team.
The 50-year-old Italian led Ferrari for a short time following Stefano Domenicali’s ousting in 2014.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mattiacci is now "one step away from Aston Martin", with correspondent Lorenzo Pastuglia claiming that he will be in charge of the growth and development of the Lawrence Stroll-owned team.
"The news has been verified and confirmed by Gazzetta Motori," Pastuglia said.
The journalist said Mattiacci forged a relationship with billionaire Stroll when in charge of Ferrari’s North American operations a decade ago.
