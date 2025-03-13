Flexi-wing clampdown could benefit Verstappen - Marko

The mid-season wing flexibility clampdown could actually benefit Max Verstappen more than any other driver in the field.

That’s the view of Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko, who nonetheless slammed the FIA’s decision to wait until Barcelona in June to impose harsher flexibility tests on the front wings.

"Now everyone except the smaller teams has built a wing that bends," he told Auto Motor und Sport. "It’s insane that they will all throw them away in the middle of the season.

"Either the new rule should apply right from the start or not at all. The FIA should have realised by now that rules have to be written in such a way that there are no grey areas like this."

With the current technical regulations so mature, the effect of front wing flexibility is not so much outright pace, but a more stable, easier-to-handle car.

When asked if that could end up benefitting Verstappen, Marko agreed: "It will definitely advantage Max.

"No one else handles a difficult car like he does."

Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone agrees that if the going gets tough in 2025, it will be quadruple world champion Verstappen - not the favourites at McLaren - who will look strongest.

"Will a McLaren driver win the world championship? I have serious doubts," he told sport.de.

"Give Max the right car and you will see what happens. Is (Lando) Norris as good as Max? The answer is no."