FIA open to tweaking ’radio coaching’ rule

F1’s governing body is open to tweaking a rule about radio communications.

Kevin Magnussen lost a point in Hungary after engineers at Haas asked both drivers to pit for dry tyres after the formation lap.

The radio instruction contravened a 2017 rule about driver coaching.

"We need to move on from this," team boss Gunther Steiner said, "but I don’t think we should stop doing these things in racing. Otherwise, accountants can race in Formula 1."

FIA race director Michael Masi confirmed that Formula 1 is open to re-thinking the intention of the rule.

"We will discuss this with all parties involved in the drafting of the rules," he said at Silverstone.

"The technical directive that Gunther spoke about is no different from other provisions of the rules which may need to be revised," Masi added.

"This process is already underway."

When asked if teams other than Haas have asked for the same review, Masi answered: "No, in fact it was an initiative of the FIA.

"We suggested that we should discuss this all together, so those discussions will take place at all levels of the decision-making process."