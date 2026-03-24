Ferrari turned down Antonelli as youngster, says father

Kimi Antonelli’s father has revealed how Ferrari missed the chance to sign Italy’s new Formula 1 star many years before his breakthrough.

Amid growing hype in Italy following the 19-year-old’s win from pole in Shanghai - and claims from Luca di Montezemolo and others that Ferrari should have secured him - the story of how Antonelli ended up at Mercedes is now coming into sharper focus.

"Kimi was called up to Ferrari as a promising karting driver, spotted by Massimo Rivola," his father Marco Antonelli told Formula Passion.

"He was 11 years old, and even tried out the simulator in Maranello - the same one designed for the academy’s students. Everything was ready.

"But Maurizio Arrivabene, who was then head of the racing department, said my child was still too young.

"A few months later, Mercedes contacted us, and the rest is history."

Antonelli himself has also confirmed early contact with Ferrari, but made clear where his loyalty now lies.

"I don’t want to try to upstage any legends. Ferrari is Ferrari, and that’s how it always will be," he said.

"I understand all the love the Tifosi have for me. But I think the fans in Italy will also be pleased to know that I’ve already found my family at Mercedes.

"After all, they were the ones who chose me and invited me to join them when I was just a teenager, and they provided the conditions for me to continue to grow and develop."

Backing the account of his father, Kimi added: "I had contacts with Ferrari. But I was still very young then - 10 or 11 years old.

"But Mercedes really wanted me and took their chance. Toto Wolff contacted us at the end of 2017 and told us they wanted me in their youth program.

"And I’m very grateful to them for this opportunity."

Wolff, for his part, insists he never doubted the decision to fast-track Antonelli - even amid criticism last year that the youngster was not yet ready.

"I’ve been in this environment for many years and there’s always criticism," the Mercedes boss told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It often comes from those who don’t have all the information available.

"There aren’t many drivers capable of winning everything right from karting like Kimi. I’ve seen his growth up close, so I’ve never seen the decision to take him straight to Mercedes as risky.

"The only danger with young drivers is that they’re not ready to handle the pressure of Formula 1, but Antonelli has always had an excellent structure and a model family around him.

"We try to raise him in a successful environment, and his mom and dad know motorsport very well. They can give him good advice."

Wolff also acknowledged the significance of Antonelli’s early success for Italy. "I knew Italy had been missing a top-flight victory for a long time," he said.

"Now a driver has arrived who is also a little rock star, with important values and a great character. That’s all it takes to succeed.

"But Kimi mustn’t be put under excessive pressure now."