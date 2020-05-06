Ferrari offers Vettel new two-year contract

Ferrari has reportedly made Sebastian Vettel a new contract offer for 2021.

Recently, it emerged that the quadruple world champion had rejected the Maranello team’s first offer - a new one-year deal with a slashed pay-packet.

Italy’s authoritative La Gazzetta dello Sport is now claiming that Ferrari has come back with a second offer - a deal for 2021 and 2022.

His pay, believed to currently be around EUR 30 million a year, will be slashed to EUR 12m - precisely the same as teammate Charles Leclerc, the sports daily reported.

It is suggested that Ferrari wants Vettel’s answer by the end of April, otherwise the team will ramp up its negotiations with other drivers like Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz.

When asked by Antena 3 if his son will be signed by Ferrari for 2021, Carlos Sainz’s father and namesake answered: "I have no idea."