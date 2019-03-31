Ferrari make ’corrections’ for Bahrain

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has confirmed the Italian team has made "corrections" ahead of the Bahrain grand prix based on the outcome of the 2019 season opener in Australia.

Earlier, a Ferrari insider said team bosses "understand" what went wrong and caused a winter of testing promise to result in being beaten by Mercedes and Red Bull-Honda in Melbourne.

Binotto now confirms: "The Bahrain Grand Prix is the second round of what will be a very long and demanding season. The Sakhir circuit has very different characteristics to the Australian one, with traction and braking being key factors."

"In Bahrain, as a team, we will have to ensure that we have understood and rectified the areas where we were weak in Australia, which therefore meant we were unable to fully exploit our car’s potential."

"In Bahrain, we expect to see the effect of the corrections we have made, although we are well aware that our competitors will once again be very strong. With that in mind, we are keen to get back on track and face up to them."