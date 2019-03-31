Schumacher to also test Ferrari in Bahrain

Mick Schumacher looks set to drive not one but two separate formula one cars at the post-Bahrain GP test.

Earlier, we reported that the Formula 2 driver and son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher will make his F1 test debut next week for the Ferrari-linked Alfa Romeo team.

But multiple authoritative sources, including Sky Italia and DPA news agency, say the 20-year-old will also test the Ferrari in the days after making his Formula 2 race debut at Sakhir.

Sky Italia said Schumacher, a member of Ferrari’s junior development academy, will drive the Ferrari on April 2 and the Alfa Romeo a day later.

It is possible that when he tests the Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel could be on hand to advise.

"He knows that he can always come to me if he has questions," German Vettel, who was famously close to Michael Schumacher, recently told Sport Bild.

"Whether my answers help him is another question. It’s best if he collects his own experience.

"The expectations of him are extremely large," Vettel continued. "He certainly does not need anyone to remind him of that."