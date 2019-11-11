Female champion rules out 2020 Williams seat

A female driver has dismissed suggestions she is a contender to step up to Formula 1 in 2020.

21-year-old Jamie Chadwick, a 21-year-old Briton, won the inaugural all-female W Series this year.

She is also a Williams development driver.

But after winning her title, Chadwick admits to thinking her F1 debut is actually "further away" than before.

"I now know what I need to learn in the next few years," she told the Guardian.

"I get comments on social media asking if I will be replacing Robert Kubica. That is not even a realistic option. I need the time to develop.

"If I get to F1 I want to be best possible driver to make the mark I need to make and do the best possible job rather than being there a year or two early for no reason," Chadwick said.