11 November 2019
Female champion rules out 2020 Williams seat
"I need the time to develop"
A female driver has dismissed suggestions she is a contender to step up to Formula 1 in 2020.
21-year-old Jamie Chadwick, a 21-year-old Briton, won the inaugural all-female W Series this year.
She is also a Williams development driver.
But after winning her title, Chadwick admits to thinking her F1 debut is actually "further away" than before.
"I now know what I need to learn in the next few years," she told the Guardian.
"I get comments on social media asking if I will be replacing Robert Kubica. That is not even a realistic option. I need the time to develop.
"If I get to F1 I want to be best possible driver to make the mark I need to make and do the best possible job rather than being there a year or two early for no reason," Chadwick said.
