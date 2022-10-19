19 October 2022
Father-son F1 duo take on endurance race
"We called my father and then the team was set"
Search
Kevin Magnussen and his father will team up in December in a bid to win the Gulf 12 Hours endurance sports car race in Abu Dhabi.
It will be the second time the father-son team, featuring former McLaren and Stewart driver Jan Magnussen (49), have shared a racing car after they took on Le Mans last year.
Now, they will drive a Ferrari 488 GT3 in collaboration with AF Corse and an entry called MDK Motorsports, with team owner and venture capitalist Mark Kvamme completing the lineup.
"Mark and I met during the Miami GP and that is where the idea arose," 30-year-old Kevin Magnussene, who races in Formula 1 for Haas, told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.
"We called my father and then the team was set."
Haas F1
19 October 2022
Steiner admits Haas ’talking’ to Hulkenberg
17 October 2022
Hulkenberg trains as Schumacher warned about 2023
14 October 2022
Steiner pushes for F1 ’sprint’ format shakeup
14 October 2022
Haas closing on Uralkali replacement
More on Haas F1
Formula 1 news
19 October 2022
Father-son F1 duo take on endurance race
19 October 2022
Steiner admits Haas ’talking’ to Hulkenberg
19 October 2022
Ocon will not be Alpine ’number 1’ - CEO
18 October 2022
’Plenty of time’ to sign F1 drivers - Audi
18 October 2022