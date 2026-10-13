Flooding hits part of Las Vegas F1 circuit

Part of the Las Vegas GP circuit has been hit by flooding little more than a month before Formula 1 returns to the city.

Heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel caused widespread flash flooding around Las Vegas, with Koval Lane - which forms part of the 6.2-kilometre street circuit - among the affected roads.

Footage circulating online showed deep standing water around streets used by the event.

However, claims that the entire circuit was submerged under around a metre of water appear exaggerated, with much of the worst flooding concentrated around known drainage areas near the Strip.

The Grand Prix is scheduled for November 19-21, leaving organisers more than five weeks before Formula 1 arrives.