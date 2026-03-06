Drivers trust FIA as Iran crisis clouds F1 calendar

Formula 1 drivers say they trust the sport’s leadership to make the right call as the escalating Iran crisis casts doubt over the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix.

With the two April rounds potentially under threat, George Russell said the situation is largely out of the drivers’ hands.

"Ultimately, I think all of us trust in F1 and the FIA to make the right decision," said the Mercedes driver, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.

"It’s going to be changing daily, I’m sure, and we’re still four or five weeks away, so I don’t think anyone is really pressing those questions because there’s still a long time between now and then.

"And of course it’s kind of outside of our hands. So yeah, trusting the guys at the top to make the right decision. And if we don’t, I’m sure there are Plan Bs in place, but we’re not asking and we trust they’re on it."

Fellow GPDA director Carlos Sainz expressed a similar view.

"I think Formula 1 and the FIA are much better informed about what’s going on thanks to their contacts in the Middle East and the rest of the world," he said. "Therefore, I think we are, so to speak, at the mercy of what the sport’s leadership decides to do, and I’m quite sure they will make the right decision when the time comes.

"Being still so far away from that race, I don’t think it’s worth wasting too much energy thinking about what’s going to happen."

Former Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko, who retired at the end of last season, was more sceptical, telling Austrian broadcaster ORF that without a ceasefire, "both races are in serious jeopardy."

He also dismissed the Red Bull Ring as a short-notice replacement.

"That would devalue the summer Grand Prix," Marko said. "But there are plenty of racetracks in the world that want to host a Grand Prix.

"However, from a logistical and preparation standpoint, it will be difficult to replace Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on the same dates in such a short time."

The crisis has already made its presence felt in Melbourne, with naming rights sponsor Qatar Airways cancelling all corporate hospitality at Albert Park out of respect for passengers stranded in the Middle East.

"Due to the ongoing closure of Qatari airspace and the temporary suspension of Qatar Airways’ flight operations, the airline has postponed its scheduled media and partner events in Melbourne this weekend," a spokesperson said.

Behind the scenes, Formula 1 is understood to be giving itself another 10 days before deciding the fate of the two Gulf rounds. A decision must come immediately after the Chinese Grand Prix, as freight logistics - complicated further by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to sea shipping - cannot wait much longer.

Should both races be cancelled, the 2026 calendar is more likely to shrink from 24 to 22 events than see replacement venues added, leaving a five-week gap between Suzuka and Miami. Imola, Portimao and a Japan double-header have all been mentioned as contingency options, but the financial case is difficult - stand-in venues would pay far less than the Gulf hosts, making cancellation cheaper for the teams than racing.

"In all considerations, the safety of all involved takes precedence," a Formula 1 spokesperson said.