Antonelli closes on Russell as Italian media asks big question

Pressure is mounting on championship leader George Russell at Mercedes as teammate Kimi Antonelli continues his rapid rise in the opening phase of 2026.

After his breakthrough win in China, the 19-year-old secured a second consecutive pole and win at Suzuka, with La Gazzetta dello Sport now asking: "Has the overtaking of Russell begun?"

Russell, who led the championship by 4 points prior to Sunday’s race, is now behind for 9 points. He was close in qualifying but unhappy with the balance of his car.

"We made a change to the rear before qualifying. It was really just a small thing," he said.

"Then I went out and it felt like something had broken at the back."

Team boss Toto Wolff played down the issue as a setup misstep, but inside the dominant team the focus is increasingly on the intra-team battle.

"The team told us not to mess around," Antonelli revealed, with Mercedes wary of contact between its two title contenders.

The Italian, however, is clearly embracing the fight.

"Compared to last year, I already feel like a different person thanks to the experience I’ve gained," he said.

"Ultimately, we’re the only two with the same car, so it could be a challenge between us. I’ll try to be ready in every respect, including any mind games. It’s a great opportunity, and I want to make the most of it."

At the same time, Antonelli struck a more cautious tone about Russell’s strengths.

"We have the same car. He’s even better than me on the fast corners, but for the team, the important thing is to bring home important points," he said.