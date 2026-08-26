Drivers hail ’old-school’ Madring after first test

Formula 1’s new Madrid circuit has completed its first full on-track dress rehearsal, with Formula 3 drivers praising Madring’s character even as 19 red flags across two days highlighted how unforgiving the track can be.

The test was designed not only to give F3 cars their first laps around the 5.4-kilometre circuit, but also to exercise the marshals, medical teams, recovery crews and FIA procedures ahead of the Spanish GP next month.

AS reported that FIA race director Rui Marques travelled directly from Zandvoort to oversee proceedings, while 120 marshals, 60 medical staff, nine ambulances, 23 firefighters, eight fire engines and 30 rescue and assistance vehicles were deployed.

There were nine red flags on Monday and another ten on Tuesday, with most incidents involving contact with the concrete walls rather than serious safety problems.

The most striking section is the 550-metre banked ’La Monumental’ corner, where AS reported that F3 cars were already scraping the asphalt under compression.

That could become a significant F1 setup consideration, with teams likely needing to manage ride height carefully to avoid excessive floor wear and possible disqualification risk.

Freddie Slater, fastest on the opening day, said of the track: "I love everything about it.

"I think it’s incredible. I think it’s one of the best circuits I’ve ever driven on. All the best circuits, like Macau or Monaco, are the ones with character."

"I think that’s the most special thing they’ve done here."

AS quoted him similarly describing Madring as "an incredible, old-school track with some interesting corners and a lot of character."

"It’s possibly one of the most fun circuits to drive for a single lap."

Marca also noted that the circuit appears to reward precision rather than offer much margin for error, while the dust from ongoing construction work and strong wind kept grip levels low.

F3’s fastest Tuesday time was Ugo Ugochukwu’s 1:49.034, while reports suggest F1 cars could be in roughly the 1:34 range once they arrive.

Despite the interruptions, Mundo Deportivo reported no concerns from the FIA over safety procedures or the circuit’s operational response.

With the first proper running now complete, Madring’s remaining work is largely around paddock areas, garages, grandstands and fan zones rather than the track itself.