Verstappen told to ’put ego aside’ amid F1 frustration

Ralf Schumacher has urged Max Verstappen to rein in his criticism of Formula 1’s new era, warning the Dutchman to focus on his team rather than "moaning" about the regulations.

The comments come amid Verstappen’s growing frustration with the 2026 rules - and even strong hints he could consider quitting the sport.

"Max Verstappen’s focus should currently be on the team," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland. "There are teams that can win, so he can too. He just needs to work with the team to build the car to do it."

Schumacher believes the Red Bull driver’s attitude risks becoming counterproductive.

"Max is frustrated with the new regulations, the new Formula 1," he said.

"If he were to win now, he still wouldn’t particularly like it, but it would be easier for him and you’d hear less criticism from him.

"Now he simply has to put his own ego aside - after all, he’s well paid for it - and act as a team player. That’s what’s important now."

The former Grand Prix winner also warned that Verstappen’s public stance could raise doubts inside Red Bull.

"It’s not fair to the partners, because at some point they at Red Bull and co. will naturally ask themselves ’He’s been saying all along that he doesn’t feel like it, now he’s driving around the Nordschleife, then he wants to go to Le Mans. Is he even still the one who’s giving his all to get the car out of the mud?’ Max needs to be careful."

Schumacher even suggested Formula 1 would move on without its biggest star if necessary.

"Formula 1 is bigger than any one of us," he said.

"Even though I’d be sorry to see him go because I really like him, if Max Verstappen were to retire, it would be the same.

"If he doesn’t want to drive in Formula 1 anymore, he has to stick to his decision, and then the team can look for a new driver."

Despite the blunt assessment, Schumacher does not believe Verstappen will walk away anytime soon.

"Being in Formula 1 is something very special," he added.

"Of course, he now has the opportunity to say, ’I’m fed up with this.’ But try finding an alternative.

"A GT car, as nice as that is, but at 1.4 tons, no matter how much battery power a Formula 1 car has, it’s a completely different ballgame.

"Then there’s travelling the world, competing against the best drivers in the world. I can’t imagine Max giving that up so quickly."