Domenicali signals more sprints - and reverse grids

Stefano Domenicali has dropped the clearest hint yet that Formula 1 will expand its sprint race format - and even experiment with reverse grids.

Speaking to Italian media before this weekend’s Monza event, the F1 CEO said demand is growing from all sides for shorter Saturday races and sprint qualifying to replace traditional practice sessions.

"We need to discuss the formats for the next few years," he said. "Everyone wants more sprint races instead of Friday free practice, from the promoters to the fans.

"The drivers are convinced they need them - 18 are in favour and maybe two are against. Even Max (Verstappen) is becoming convinced, and things are moving in that direction."

For now, Domenicali promised not every weekend of the 24-race calendar would feature the format.

"Having them every weekend, like MotoGP does, is too big a step, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get there, or at least approach the weekends differently. It’s a maturation process that must be undertaken with respect. It’s an approach that evolves the sport’s content.

"Fans are tired of free practice, our polls show, and they want to see action. The idea of a reversed grid is also on the table."

Only days earlier, Domenicali acknowledged in De Telegraaf that resistance to the sprint concept was once fierce.

"How dare we touch the very DNA of F1?" he recalls of the criticism. "But if Formula 1, or any other sport for that matter, doesn’t dare to adapt its philosophy, it loses the attention of the general public.

"We must continue to evolve as a sport, without alienating the fans, of course. But not listening to the new generation is not a good thing either."

Sceptics may scoff at the suggestion Verstappen is softening his stance, given his well-known hostility to the format. But Domenicali insists: "Max? If you talk to him in confidence, he’ll start to recognise that the format makes sense.

"After all, drivers are born to race. In a few years, all the GPs will ask for a weekend with the sprint race on Saturday."