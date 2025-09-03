Domenicali defends Dutch GP axe after 2026

Stefano Domenicali has defended Formula 1’s decision to drop popular Zandvoort from the calendar after 2026.

The Dutch GP has been a sell-out since returning in 2021, boosted by Max Verstappen’s popularity and recent dominance and the unique seaside circuit and banked corners.

But with no government backing, organisers could not match the lucrative state-supported bids flooding into F1’s schedule.

"If you look at the bigger picture, they don’t have any financial support from the government," F1 CEO Domenicali told De Telegraaf newspaper.

"For a promoter with only private partners, it’s impossible these days to fully invest in the future and say they want to continue this for at least another five years.

"We shouldn’t be disappointed, because ten years ago, nobody would have thought Formula 1 would come to the Netherlands. In 2026, I really want to make it something special, because they deserve it here."

There have been rumblings that Assen - better known as the motorcycle racing capital of the Netherlands - could step in with a big-money rescue bid.

"Never say never," Domenicali smiled. "If they want to talk to us, we will, but I don’t want to give them false hope either.

"In the short term, there’s little room on the Formula 1 calendar. The list of countries willing to host a race is quite long."

Barcelona, for instance, is still fighting to stay on the schedule alongside Madrid, while Turkey, Portugal and even Rwanda are pushing for future slots.

"Barcelona would like to remain on the calendar after next year in a rotating role," confirmed the F1 CEO. "We’ve signed many long-term contracts recently. This gives organisations the opportunity to recoup their investments."

Not many in the paddock agree with letting Zandvoort go. Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland it is "a real shame" the Dutch state won’t step in - especially given the Dutch king attended Sunday’s race.

"I see a bit of the same problem here as in Germany," said the former F1 driver. "An event like this has an impact worldwide.

"People travel here, there’s incredible revenue in the region, and then there’s the advertising that comes with presenting your country so excellently. That should be worth support from the state."

Domenicali insists, however, that it was not simply F1 pushing Zandvoort off the calendar.

"It was a mutual decision," he insisted.

"Let me say again, it’s incredible what they’ve accomplished here in recent years, despite all the limitations, because logistically it’s a huge challenge. I will be forever grateful to Zandvoort for the incredible injection of energy they’ve shown."